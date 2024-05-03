Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tanger Price Performance
SKT stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Tanger has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85.
Tanger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
