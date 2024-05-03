Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 478.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Tanger by 17.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tanger by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Tanger has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

