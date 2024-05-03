Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Insider Mva Investors, Llc Sells 75,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,633.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 345,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 278.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 751,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

