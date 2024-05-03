Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.55.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.