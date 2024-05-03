TD Cowen Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $70.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.49 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $122.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $4,151,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $4,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,430,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,930,178. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.