TD Cowen Cuts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $36.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 404,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 86,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 295,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

