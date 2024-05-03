TD Cowen Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SNDR stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,602.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

