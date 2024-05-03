Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Comparison

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecan Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $14.24 million 1.72 -$1.58 million ($0.15) -15.53 Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A $4.27 93.68

Tecan Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tecan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Tecan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -11.06% -18.25% -14.29% Tecan Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tecan Group beats Nephros on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution. It provides PARAMIT, a contract design and manufacturing service. The company operates in Switzerland, Europe, Other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. Tecan Group AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Männedorf, Switzerland.

