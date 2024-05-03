Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 29,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $433,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,316.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock worth $1,989,227. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.