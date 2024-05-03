Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.600-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.01. 508,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.75.

Insider Activity

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

