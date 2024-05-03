Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

ERIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

ERIC opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

