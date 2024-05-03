Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.8 %

PTON stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,767,000 after acquiring an additional 735,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.