Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla stock opened at $180.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $574.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

