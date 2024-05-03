Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Chairman Richard K. Templeton Sells 104,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.