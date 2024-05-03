Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $170.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

