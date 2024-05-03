Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $178.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

