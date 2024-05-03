Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Shares of TXRH traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

