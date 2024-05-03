Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after acquiring an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.