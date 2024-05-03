TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

In other news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

