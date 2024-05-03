The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

