The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. 186,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,450. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.82 and a 200-day moving average of $319.39. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

