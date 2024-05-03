The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.53 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

