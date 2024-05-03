The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Southern worth $239,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Southern by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,402. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

