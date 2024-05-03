Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. 324,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

