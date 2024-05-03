Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $156.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of TRI traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. 615,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,121. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $2,954,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $13,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

