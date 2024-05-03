Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $163.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. 615,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,121. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 43,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

