Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $362.78 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $362.78 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098299 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03510686 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $12,850,632.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

