Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.03. 16,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 142,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Thryv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Thryv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $796.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

