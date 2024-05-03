Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRYGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.98 and last traded at $23.03. 16,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 142,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRY

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,527,279.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after acquiring an additional 570,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Thryv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 130,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Thryv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 390,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $796.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.