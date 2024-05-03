Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Tiptree has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tiptree Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 81,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $612.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tiptree
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.