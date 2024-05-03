Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMP

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TMP opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.