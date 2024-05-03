Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.48.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,821,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,145. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$74.03 and a one year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8683417 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.