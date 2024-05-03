Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3632 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

