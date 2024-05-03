Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

