Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $56.39. 433,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,361,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trimble by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

