Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.0 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.800 EPS.

Trimble stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 3,314,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,192. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

