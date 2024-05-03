TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 1.4 %

TPVG stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.