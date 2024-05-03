Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trisura Group traded as high as C$46.08 and last traded at C$45.87, with a volume of 30619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.63.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.63.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

