Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 17.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 88.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of SG opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Insider Activity

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,555 shares of company stock worth $2,214,389. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

