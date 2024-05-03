Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,738 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,777,000 after buying an additional 468,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after buying an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after buying an additional 2,664,715 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

