Triumph Capital Management Purchases 424 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

