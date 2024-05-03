Triumph Capital Management Sells 16,793 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Read Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.