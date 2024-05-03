Triumph Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $530.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.57. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.71.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

