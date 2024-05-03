Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -138.89%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

