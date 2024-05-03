Truist Financial Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $67.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Ball by 11.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 8.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ball by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

