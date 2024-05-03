Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

TRUP traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 2,327,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.