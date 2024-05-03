Turning Point Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $575.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

