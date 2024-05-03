Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) PT Raised to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

