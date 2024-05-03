Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

TWST stock traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 3,483,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

