Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $470.84

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $470.84 and last traded at $465.21, with a volume of 17776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.10 and a 200-day moving average of $417.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,969. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.