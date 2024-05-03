Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UDMY

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,355,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,390,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.