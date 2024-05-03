UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 0.3% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 1,062,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,521,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 3.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $131,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

